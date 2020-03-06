Michael Toy

TOY, Michael John March 7, 1934 - March 2, 2020 Friendly. Happy. Honest. Loving. Those are just a few words to describe Dad. More words would be husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Dad was, by far, one of the kindest and friendliest people I knew - and that was confirmed for me many times by others. He and Mum (Joyce) built a quiet life together, absolutely content in each other's company. He loved our mother with a pure and unwavering commitment". Their love is rare", I often heard people say. And the older I got, the truer those words became. Dad parented my brother (Gary) and I with unspoken guidance. Never did we question his love and respect for our mother. Never did we question his integrity as a man. And never did we question that as long as he was alive, he would keep us safe. The way my Dad moved through the world showed both my brother and me the importance of loyalty, the value of integrity, and that a silent confidence is often the only strength you need. His mantra was always "live and let live". I hope his granddaughters, Chelsea, Kassandra, Amanda and Michaela, know him this way. Dad was proud of them, always interested in what they were up to, and equally interested in hearing about his great-grandson, Darien. Dad loved to chat with anybody about anything. He loved to tease, and became especially good at it with the staff at the Gillis Lodge, who by my observation treated him like family and were always willing to engage with his playful ways. Second only to his love of family, was his love of cycling. Dad enjoyed biking regularly right into his 80's, and would often credit his good health to "the bike". He cleaned it after every ride, and promised it another outing the next day! Dad and I spent many hours exploring the roads of PEI with ice cream cones in the summer and Tim's coffee & cookies in the winter. Each drive was an adventure. Each adventure a time with my Dad. Each time with my Dad a gift. I knew it then, and I most certainly know it now. But Dad was happiest simply being with Mum. I hope he's with her now. Thank you Dad for your love and guidance, for your strength that wrapped around me many times, and for the purity your heart always showed. I will miss you, I do already. I love you. Wendy, (aka Duckie) Note: Dad's wish for no service will be honored, and for those so inclined, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, the Diabetes Association or the Heart and Stroke Association.
