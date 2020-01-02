Michael Williams

WILLIAMS, Michael John June 7, 1946 - December 27, 2019 Passed away in his 74th year at the Garden Home in Charlottetown where he had lived and was well looked after by all the staff for the last 17 months. Born in Montreal, Quebec to Doris and George A.T. Williams, Michael was raised in Hudson Heights, Quebec. Michael moved to Charlottetown in 1975 when his parents moved to Mount Stewart. Predeceased by both his parents and his elder brother G.A. Patrick Williams, Michael is survived by his sister Winnifred Ann (Winnie) Williams of Toronto, Ontario. Michael has been cremated. A private funeral service will be held in Toronto. Condolences may be sent to Winnie at williandwilliams@gmail.com or care of Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home. As Michael would say, God Bless and may you all be happy and content.
