Michelle Whelan

WHELAN, Michelle Mary Peacefully, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on March 16, 2020, of Michelle Mary Whelan of Sydney, age 57 years. Michelle will be lovingly remembered by her son Terrance and daughter-in-law Carley Whelan, goddaughter and niece Jennifer Walsh, nephew Barry Walsh, brothers Jimmy, Michael, Kelly, & Kevin, and her fur grandbabies Finn and Cher. Predeceased by sister Tracy Walsh and mother Mary Whelan. Michelle had dear friends in her life - Wanda & Vanessa Johnstone, Charlene Colson & Darlene Lappin. Michelle worked for many years at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital and will be missed by her colleagues. She had an eccentric style, quick wit, and a contagious laugh. Michelle remained strong with her fight with cancer until the very end surrounded by her Terrance & Carley. There will be no funeral service or visitation. A celebration of life will be held in her hometown of Sydney in the summer. Many, many gracious thank you’s to Dr. Burns, the Palliative Care Unit of Cape Breton Hospital for their incredible care, Candice Rochford, Unit 1 staff at QEH, and special thank you to Sue, Sharon, and Dr. Lecours in the Palliative Care Program in PEI for their generosity, love, and support through this difficult time. Arrangements entrusted to MacLean Funeral Home Swan Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.macleanfh.com
