LEWCO, Mike At the Prince County Hospital on January 3rd, 2020 of Mike Lewco, age 87, of Summerside, formally of Brunkhild, Manitoba. Born and raised on the family farm, where he and his brother Freddie continued to grow the legacy. Farming was his life. In 2013 he moved to P.E.I. to spend his twilight years with his sister Mary and family. Survived by his sister Mary (Earle – deceased) LaPierre, Summerside and his sister-in-law Jean (Nick – deceased) Lewco, Winnipeg, Manitoba. Nieces and nephews: Lawrence (Susanne) LaPierre, Glenn (Michelle Benjamin) LaPierre, Debra (David) Clark, Adam Lewco, Candace (Dale) Sawchuk. Great nieces and nephews: Lisa (Trent) Ranahan, Tyler LaPierre, Justine (Peter) MacLeod, Darcy LaPierre, Stefan LaPierre, Carsen Adams, Alexa LaPierre, Maria LaPierre, Lauren Sawchuk, Leslie Sawchuk. Great-great nieces and nephews: Maëlle & Ryerson Ranahan, Mase LaPierre, Hazel MacLeod. Predeceased by his parents Fred and Nellie (Grochalski) Lewco and brothers Peter, Nick, Freddie and brother-in-law Earle LaPierre. “I’m a farmer, I don’t stop when I’m tired, I stop when I’m done”. No visitation or service by personal request. Memorial donations to the Prince County Hospital would be greatly appreciated. Mary and family would like to Thank the Prince County Hospital staff for the great care they gave Mike and the support to the family. Online condolences can be sent to epfuneral@eastlink.ca Arrangements entrusted to the East Prince Funeral Home, Summerside, P.E.I. www.peifuneralcoops.com
