MOASE, Catherine Caroline (Kathy) Peacefully and surrounded by her loving family, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on October 6, 2019, Catherine (Kathy) Caroline Moase of Sherwood, age 57 years. Beloved wife of Danny Moase and loving mother of daughters; Rachael Moase (Margaret Lister), Brittany Mitchell (Brandon Mitchell), and Danielle Moase (Connor Bowen). Cherished grandmother of Laileigh, Evie (Rosie), and Daniel Edwin. Also survived by parents; Wendell Silliphant (Sharon), and Georgie (Moreside) Silliphant, and siblings; Wendy Hughes (David), Debbie Silliphant, Kier Silliphant (Stacey) and Tracy Sillipant (Wayne Beaton). Resting at Sherwood Church of Christ, 9 Lilac Ave Charlottetown for visitation on Tuesday October 8, from 4 -8 p.m. Funeral will be celebrated Wednesday October 9 at the Sherwood Church of Christ, Charlottetown at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Sherwood Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations to Kathy's precious grandchildren's education fund. From an early age, Kathy could be found collecting Barbies and dolls for the sole purpose of giving them, "a better look". This affinity grew into a passion that fueled her 35+ year career as a hairdresser and salon owner. Kathy adored her clients and their loyalty to her spoke volumes. A true Matriarch of the Moase household, Kathy inspired and encouraged her children to chase after their dreams, ask hard questions, and to speak their minds. She really hit her stride after her first grandchild was born. Coining the name, "Ninny" to her grandchildren, Kathy thrived as a grandmother. She told the best stories, sang the funniest songs, and was always up for a dance - keeping the kids wrapped up in wonder and awe. They also never went without the biggest, warmest hugs. The kids knew for sure if Mom said "No", Ninny said, "Yes"! As a loving wife, Kathy was always supportive of the love her life; Danny. Through 35 years of marriage, Kathy and Danny built a life that included their three children, three grandchildren, family vacations, summers at Marco Polo Land, and entertaining guests into the wee hours of the morning. For your best home cooked meal, unforgettable dessert and a sociable, Kathy was your woman. This infectious laughter, dynamic personality, and "best joke telling" (self-proclaimed) made one feel like they stepped onto the set of the Carol Burnett show. Kathy, your memory will live on in the words you spoke, the love you spread, the strength you demonstrated unrelentingly, and the absolute joy you gave to those who had the privilege of knowing your heart. www.davisonfh.com
