Molly Nielsen

NIELSEN, Molly Mary Ellen Peacefully with her family by her side at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 of Molly Mary Ellen Nielsen of Cornwall age 29 years. Loving Mother of Damon. Beloved daughter of Michael Nielsen and Mary McQuaid. Dear sister of Ben Nielsen. Granddaughter of the late Anne and Henry Nielsen of Chilliwack, B.C. and the late Mary and Alfred McQuaid of Summerside. She is also lovingly remembered by her great aunts, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Molly loved her family and enjoyed a special relationship with her brother Ben. Molly loved her son Damon deeply and together they shared a great love of animals. We will all miss her. Resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home. There will be no visiting hours by request. A public funeral service will be held on Sunday, January 5th in the Funeral Home Chapel at 2:00 p.m. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Lennon Recovery House or CAT Action Team. On-line condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.