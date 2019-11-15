BLOEDOW, Mary "Mona" The death of Mary “Mona” Bloedow (Thompson) of Summerside, P.E.I. aged 90 years, occurred peacefully with family by her side at the Prince County Hospital, Summerside on Wednesday, November 13th, 2019. Mona was born in London, ON, to the late John Robert and Charlotte (Carmichael) Thompson. Beloved wife of the late Rev. John Bloedow and loving mother of Ruth- Anne (Gordon) Waugh and Paul (Nancy) Bloedow. Also lovingly remembered by her 4 grandchildren,11 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her sister Pat (Pete) Stewart. Resting at the East Prince Funeral Home, 245 Pope Rd., Summerside. By personal request there will be no visiting hours or funeral service held. Interment to take place in the Belmont United Cemetery at a later date. An informal open house to celebrate Mona’s life will be held on Saturday, November 16th, 2019 from 2 – 4 p.m. at Center 150, 150 Industrial Court, Summerside. Memorial donations in Mona’s memory to the Summerset Manor Arts and Crafts Program would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences can be sent to epfuneral@eastlink.ca Arrangements entrusted to the East Prince Funeral Home, Summerside, P.E.I. www.peifuneralcoops.com
