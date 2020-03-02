BLAXLAND, Murdock The death occurred peacefully at the Riverview Manor on Saturday, February 29, 2020, of Murdock Blaxland of Forest Hill in his 93rd year. Survived by his daughter, Debbie Trainor, (Paul), his grandchildren, Trevor and Brody (Samara); special friend, Jean Taylor; chosen brothers and sisters, George MacDonald (Edith), Phyllis MacKinnon, Freda Garrett (Merrill), and Alice MacDonald; and by his special nephew, George MacKinnon. Predeceased by his wife, Cora MacKinnon; his granddaughter, Vanessa Trainor; his parents, Frank Blaxland and Annabelle Judson; and his chosen brothers, Wallace MacDonald, Wayne MacDonald and Ray MacKinnon. Resting at North Shore Funeral Home, Morell, for visitation on Monday, March 02, 2020, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Funeral service to be held at 4:00 p.m. (immediately following visitation) at North Shore Funeral Home, Morell. Interment to be held later in Midgell Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, (family flowers only), memorial donations in Murdock’s memory may be made to Riverview Manor Activity Fund. Online condolences may be made to northshorefuneralhome.ca Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to North Shore Funeral Home, Morell.
