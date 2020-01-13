Muriel Dunbar

DUNBAR, Muriel Ethel 1925-2020 The death occurred at the Maplewood Manor, Alberton, on Thursday, January 9, 2020, with her family by her side, of Muriel Ethel Dunbar, age 94 years. Born at Huntley, PEI, on March 26, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Emily (nee Rayner) Arthur of Huntley. She was predeceased by her first husband, Donald Barbour, in 1961, and by her second husband, George Dunbar, in 2003. Loving mother to Arthur (Jean) Barbour of St. Felix, and mother-in-law Joy Barbour of Alberton. Cherished grandmother to Donald Barbour and Michelle Barbour of Guelph, ON, Matthew (Cindy) Barbour of Bloomfield, Maxine Barbour of Alberton, and Stacy (Brad) Davis of Oakville, ON. Great-grandmother to Jessie and Rayah Barbour and Shawn Tyler Pedersen. Dear sister to Paul (Pat) Arthur of Kearney, ON and by sisters-in-law, Sandy Dunbar of Huntley and Judy Dunbar of Montrose. She is also survived by her nieces, nephews and friends. She was predeceased by children, David Barbour, Elizabeth-Betty (late William Pedersen), Florence and Cathy. She was also predeceased by a grandson, Shawn Pedersen, and by sisters, Vera (late Chester) Murray and Myrna (late Irwin) MacDougall. Resting at the Rooney Funeral Home and Chapel, Alberton, for visitation Friday 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday afternoon from the E. Gerald Rooney Memorial Chapel, Alberton, for funeral service at 2:00 p.m., Pastor Ross Morrison officiating. Interment later in the Montrose United Church Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, memorials to the Montrose United Church Cemetery Fund, the Maplewood Manor Auxiliary, or the Baptist Church Building Fund would be gratefully appreciated. www.rooneyfh.ca
