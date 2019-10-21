MURLEY, "Dick" Richard Suddenly at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Thursday, October 17, 2019 of "Dick" Richard Murley of Stratford in his 74th year. Beloved husband of Viola Evans-Murley. Dear father of John (Heather), Stephen, Chad and Bonnie Murley (Cory Bearisto). Loving Grampy of Matthew, Will and Damen Murley, Kees Roggeveen, Gryffin and Harper Bearisto. Brother of Bill (Freda) Murley, Mildred Murley (Bill Coffin), Lorraine Dennis and Oliver Murley (Lynn deceased). Brother-in-law of Jim Evans, Walter Evans, and Lillian Mitchell (Leonard MacDougall). Dick will also be lovingly remembered by his nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents William and Marion Murley, brother Charlie and sister Margaret. Resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home for visiting hours on Monday, October 21st from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Members of the Knights of Columbus will hold a prayer service at the funeral home at 3:30 p.m. on Monday. The funeral will be held on Tuesday, October 22nd with funeral mass from Our Lady of Assumption Church, Stratford at 10:30 a.m. Interment in Our Lady of Assumption Church Cemetery. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Special Olympics. On-line condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca
