Murray Lusher

LUSHER, Murray M. Peacefully at the Garden Home on Friday, March 20, 2020 of Murray M. Lusher of Charlottetown, age 93 years. Beloved husband of the late Alice Lusher. Resting at MacLean Funeral Home Swan Chapel. No visiting hours or funeral service by request. Interment later in the Peoples Cemetery. If so desired, memorial donations to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.macleanfh.com
