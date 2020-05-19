Myra Lucinda Louise Scott

We’re committed to keeping our readers informed

We’ve removed our paywall so all can enjoy PEI’s best local content during the coronavirus crisis. Please consider supporting the vital role of local journalism in our community and province. Subscribe now

July 14th, 1937 - May 16th, 2020

At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Saturday, May 16, 2020 of Myra Lucinda Louise Scott, of Charlottetown and formerly of Marshfield, age 82 years. Predeceased by her beloved husband Allison Scott, by her parents Ray and Hazel (Chandler) Laird and by her sister-in-law Jean Roberts (Roland). Myra is remembered by her sisters-in-law Lois Nicolle (Nick, deceased), Wilma Bates (Mervin) and by numerous nieces and nephews. Resting Belvedere Funeral Home where a private visitation will be held. A private graveside service will be held in Marshfield Community Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Marshfield Community Cemetery or to St. Columba Presbyterian Church.

Recommended for you