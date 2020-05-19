July 14th, 1937 - May 16th, 2020
At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Saturday, May 16, 2020 of Myra Lucinda Louise Scott, of Charlottetown and formerly of Marshfield, age 82 years. Predeceased by her beloved husband Allison Scott, by her parents Ray and Hazel (Chandler) Laird and by her sister-in-law Jean Roberts (Roland). Myra is remembered by her sisters-in-law Lois Nicolle (Nick, deceased), Wilma Bates (Mervin) and by numerous nieces and nephews. Resting Belvedere Funeral Home where a private visitation will be held. A private graveside service will be held in Marshfield Community Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Marshfield Community Cemetery or to St. Columba Presbyterian Church.
