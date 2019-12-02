Myrtle Wigmore

WIGMORE, Myrtle R. The death occurred at the Andrews Lodge, Summerside on Friday, November 29th 2019, of Myrtle Ruth Wigmore of Summerside, formerly of Kensington, in her 98th year. She was the daughter of the late Walter and Catherine (Whitehead) Wigmore. Survived by her brother, Eric (Ruth) Wigmore and her sisters- in- law Betty (Ralph) Wigmore and Maudie (Willard) Wigmore. Predeceased by her brothers George (Elizabeth), Lloyd (Dorothy), Joseph (Ester), Willard and Ralph Wigmore and sisters Glenn (Hammond) Ling, Helen (Jock) MacLaine and Elva (Elwood) Clark.. She was a very special Aunt and will be sadly missed by numerous nieces and nephews who were regular visitors at her home and were always treated to her beautiful smile and a cup of tea. After graduating from Mt. Allison University, Myrtle traveled to many areas of Canada as a Home Economics teacher. Each summer she was excited to renew friendships that she had made throughout Canada during her teaching years. Her final years teaching were at Athena Consolidated in Summerside, PE. Myrtle was a wonderful baker and cook and her family and friends were treated to many wonderful meals. She was also an avid gardener and continued to garden well into her 90's. Myrtle was always very happy to share the rewards from her vegetable and flower gardens with family and friends. Few visitors left without a bag of fresh veggies or a beautiful bouquet. She was a wonderful daughter, sister, aunt, friend and neighbor and was loved by many. Respecting Myrtle's wishes there will be no visiting hours. A service of remembrance will be held on Monday December 2, 2019 in the Davison Funeral Chapel, Kensington at 3 p.m. Interment at North Granville Cemetery. Memorial donations to Prince County Hospital or a charity of your choice would be gratefully accepted. www.davisonfh.com
Commented