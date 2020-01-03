Nancy Desrosier

DESROSIER, Nancy Joan The family of Nancy Joan (Slocum) Desrosiers is heart broken to announce her passing on Wednesday, January 1st, 2020 in Summerside, PEI at the Prince County Hospital. Nancy was born on June 28, 1952 in Peterborough, Ontario to parents Vernon and Helen (Bateman) Slocum. Nancy was a lifelong learner. Following high school Nancy graduated from Guelph University and earned a B.A. with Honours. Next, graduating top of her class she earned her B.Ed in Education at the University of New Brunswick, where her father, grandfather and later her son earned degrees. Nancy would later complete two masters degrees in Education. Nancy held many positions in Education including classroom teacher, vice-principal, principal, IT consultant, and Registrar at the Department of Education. She further left her mark in Education by becoming a published curriculum author. Throughout her lifetime, Nancy was an active golfer, reader, cyclist, sailor, foodie, lover of music and the arts and enjoyed daily walks on the Confederation Trail and Rotary Friendship Park. Nancy’s greatest legacy are her two grandchildren, whom she adored more with each passing day. Nancy or “Nanny” was diligent in expanding her grandchildren’s minds in a way that only a true educator could, exposing them at a young age to reading, the arts, cooking, science, the French language and music (all through a Montessori approach), and the odd treat of course. Nancy is survived by her son JP Desrosiers; daughter-in-law Shellilee Ballum; grandchildren Maria Desrosiers; and grandson Daniel Desrosiers; brother Gregory Slocum(Selkirk, Ontario); nephew Gregory Junior Slocum (Selkirk, Ontario); aunts Barbara Bouchard (Florida, US); Majorie Ouellette (Colorado, US); and Betty Slocum (Orilla, Ontario). Nancy’s family would like to thank Dr.Slysz and the exceptional team of nurses in the oncology and palliative care departments at the PCH for the excellent care she received. During Nancy’s battle we have received tremendous support from so many people. We would especially like to thank Patsy Finkle-Barrett, Georgie Ballum, Marg Chisholm-Ramsay, Annie Chisholm and Mary Campbell, the Mcguigan Family, Diane and Mylène Ouellette, Robbie Rankin, Gordon MacFarlane and the staff at City of Summerside, Doug Doyle, Jenn Joedicke, Cindy MacKendrick, Mario Fiset, Fabienne Valle, Shirley Anne Cameron, and our many friends, colleagues, and neighbors who have supported us in so many ways. Cremation has taken place. Resting at the East Prince Funeral Home, Summerside. No visiting hours or funeral service by personal request. Memorial donations to the Esther Finkle Fund would be appreciated. Online condolences can be sent to epfuneral@eastlink.ca Arrangements entrusted to the East Prince Funeral Home, Summerside, P.E.I. www.peifuneralcoops.com
