Neilla Waugh

WAUGH, Neilla Dawn The death occurred at the Summerset Manor, Summerside, on Thursday, November 14, 2019, of Neilla Dawn Waugh, of North Bedeque, aged 75 years. Born in Summerside, she was the daughter of the late Norman and Frances (Neill) Waugh. Survived by her sisters Vivian (Carl) Wright and Elaine (David) Schurman; and by several nieces and nephews. Resting at the Moase Funeral Home, Summerside, where funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Interment in Bedeque Baptist Cemetery, Central Bedeque. Visiting hours on Tuesday from 3-5 p.m. Memorial donations to the Bedeque Baptist Church or the Parkinson Society would be appreciated. www.moase.ca
Commented