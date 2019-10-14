NEMETH, Stephen Charles The death occurred on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at the Chartwell E A U, Clair Care Residence, Calgary Alberta of Stephen Charles Nemeth. Husband of the late Connie (Ross) Nemeth of Flat River in his 85th year. He leaves to Mourn his daughter Laurie Harris; sisters-in-law Kathleen and the late Robert Ross, Elizabeth and the late Wendell Hubley; brother-in-law Winston and the late Lorna Murray; nieces and nephews. Graveside Service to take place on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 in the Belfast Memorial Cemetery. Ferguson Logan Montague Funeral Home entrusted with the arrangements.
