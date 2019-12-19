Norbert MacDonald

MACDONALD, Norbert "Mac" Norbert “Mac” Macdonald, 96 passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 27, 2019 in Truro, NS. He will be greatly missed by his daughter Maureen (Stewart) and son Robert (Joan) as well as many friends and extended family in Cardigan, Charlottetown, and around the world. Mac was born on June 7, 1923 to Mary (Doyle) and Captain Jack Macdonald in Cardigan, PEI, one of seven children (Earl, Hattie, Herb, Frank , Hilda, Norbert, and Raymond.). He grew up working in the family store in Cardigan (now Cardigan Lobster Supper / 1888 Pub). He attended Saint Dunstan’s University until joining the military. Norbert met his beloved wife of over 65 Years, Joyce Gay of Charlottetown, when both were living in Toronto following the war. Together they travelled the world and lived across Canada before retiring to PEI. Norbert had a long career in aviation, beginning with his service in the RCAF during the Second World War until his retirement from Air Canada decades later. Mac was a former executive and long-time member of the Haviland Club in Charlottetown - organizing building renovations, fishing trips, card tournaments…Mac was a master card player enjoying the challenge with anyone daring to play and remained a force to be beaten even in his 97th year. He was also an avid curler who played on many champion rinks in tournaments across Canada and internationally. Mac made friends wherever he went with his generous attitude and wry humour. The family would like to thank Pat, Sonya, Shelley and all the VON, and staff at Colchester Hospital for taking such good care of Dad, as well as Sheryl, Dr. Aleksis, Chantal, Dr. Henderson and Lisa. We were so lucky to have such caring people always there for us. Remembrance will be arranged with the family on PEI later in 2020. No flowers please - memorial donations to the Humane Society of PEI appreciated.
