WILLIAMS, Norbert Peacefully at the Prince County Hospital, Summerside on Monday, December 2, 2019 of Paul Norbert Williams of Summerside, aged 58 years. Survived by his loving sons Bradley (Karena) O'Brien of Kitchener, Ontario and Blake, Calgary, Alberta, friend Cindy Williams and grandsons Gage and Garrett. Also survived by his mother Mary Ilott of Summerside and the following sisters and brothers: Joanne (David) Darrach, Beth Jardine, Wendy (Seymour) DesRoches, Glen (Debbie) Williams, Shelley (Kevin) Malone, David (Anna) Williams, Susan (Remy) Page and Carol (Tierney) Durand. Also survived by sister-in-law Debbie Williams, brother-in-law Aneas McAvinn and 29 nieces and nephews and numerous great nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his father Chester Williams and stepfather Ed Ilott; sister Phyllis McAvinn; brothers Gleason and Bernard Williams; nephew Jason Williams and maternal and paternal grandparents. Visitation at Kinkora Place on Wednesday, December 4 from 3 to 6 p.m. Funeral mass on Thursday, December 5 at St. Malachy's Church, Kinkora at 10:30 a.m. Interment in the parish cemetery. Donations in memory of Paul may be made to St. Malachy's Cemetery Fund. Arrangements are entrusted to Lawless Funeral Home, Kinkora. www.lawlessfuneralhome.ca
