Norma Campbell

CAMPBELL, Norma Marcia Norma Marcia Campbell, 97 of Truro, NS, passed away at home on November 17, 2019. She was born at Crossroads PEI, September 1922, daughter of the late William MacCallum and Marion Judson. Norma was a beloved mother, business partner, DCRA and Canada Games marksman, Cadet Rifle coach, avid gardener, wildlife enthusiast, member of a forestry cooperative and First United Church, Truro. She is survived by sons, Austin (Mary) and Ralph; daughter, Joan (Greg) O’Reilly; grandchildren, Susan (Peter) Theriault, Kathrin Munro, Matthew (Shayna Johnston) Munro, Christopher Campbell, Alisha (Michael) Bragg, Deanne (François) Jaquelein, Shane (Mariah), Mark, Rebecca and Danielle O’Reilly and four great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Elliott; daughter, Linda (Sandy) Munro; brothers, Edgar (Laura), Austin (Ruth), Blair (Marion) and Ralph (Inez). Visitation will be Friday, November 22nd from 6 – 8 p.m. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, November 23rd at 1 p.m. with Rev. Valerie Kingsbury officiating both in Colchester Community Funeral Home, 512 Willow St., Truro. Interment in Prince Edward Island in the spring. The family wishes to acknowledge the wonderful support of caregivers, friends, Earth Angels, VON, nurses and doctors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army, First United Church Truro, Bible League of Canada, Canadian Wildlife Federation, or Plan Canada. Live webcasting of the service will begin at 12:58 p.m. and is available along with condolences at www.ColchesterCommunity.com
Commented