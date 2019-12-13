MACKAY, Arthur Norman Peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on December 11, 2019 of Arthur Norman MacKay of Charlottetown, age 91 years. Beloved husband of Shirlie (nee Stewart). Survived by sister-in-law Vida Cass (Lew), brother-in-law John Stewart (Jean), "special daughter" Linda Mendenhall, "special granddaughter "Mu Wah", godchild Christine Payne and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by parents Gordon MacKay and Myrtle Sheidow, daughter Cindy MacKay, and brothers Harold (Jean) and Claude (Shirley). Resting at MacLean Funeral Home Swan Chapel. No visitation by request. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. from Central Christian Church. A reception and time of fellowship to follow. Interment at a later date in Canoe Cove Cemetery. If so desired, memorials to the Salvation Army or Canoe Cove Christian Camp would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.macleanfh.com
