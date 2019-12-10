Norman Sonier

SONIER, Norman Joseph The death occurred peacefully at Prince County Hospital, Summerside, P.E.I. on Friday, December 6th , 2019 of Norman Joseph Sonier of Summerside, aged 92 years. Norman was born in Summerside to the late Peter and Annie (nee Richards) Sonier. Beloved husband of Helen Sonier and loving father of Nova (Jack) Pate, Lillian DesRoches, Susan Bell (Leroy Jeffery), Donna (Earl) DesRoches, Norma (Claude) Arsenault, stepchildren Roland (Annette) Bonneau and Simone (Rick) Wadman. Also lovingly remembered by many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Survived by his brothers and sisters Owen, Art, Joe, Gwelda and Yvonne and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his daughter Gloria (infancy), stepchildren Bruce and Yvette, brother Henry, sisters Henrrietta, Jean and Julia. Resting at the East Prince Funeral Home, 245 Pope Rd., Summerside until Wednesday December 11th, where a funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 2:30 p.m. Interment to take place in St. Paul’s Cemetery, Summerside. Memorial donations in Norman’s memory to the Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated. Visiting hours on Wednesday from 1:30 until time of service. Online condolences can be sent to epfuneral@eastlink.ca Arrangements entrusted to the East Prince Funeral Home, Summerside, P.E.I. www.peifuneralcoops.com
Commented