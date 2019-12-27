Noryne Matheson

MATHESON, Noryne M. 1933-2019 Noryne M Matheson of Riverview, NB passed away at The Moncton Hospital on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the age of 86. Born in Charlottetown, PEI she was the only child of the late Alexander and Margaret MacPherson who was widowed shortly after Noryne was born. Noryne was raised by her mother, a dedicated nurse, and went on to work briefly in the airline travel industry before marrying the love of her life, Ross Matheson, of Charlottetown, PEI, then resided to Riverview NB. Noryne was a devoted wife, bridge player and eager travel companion of Ross’s over the years until they purchased Lakeview Lodge and Cottages of Cavendish, which they owned and operated together for almost twenty years. She was an avid reader, and could discuss almost any subject with anyone, in her kind, friendly, and shy, manner. She loved animals and was extremely fond of her dog Brandy and cat Muffin, her neighbors dogs and more recently the many dogs of her nieces and nephews. There was always a box of treats by her chair! She was generous, insightful and had a great sense of humor. She took great interest in the lives of her nieces, nephews and all of their families and never failed to keep up to date on all of their different activities! She will be missed by us all.Survived by nieces, Janet Pratt of Fredericton, NB, Barbara Pratt of Hammonds Plains, NS; nephews, Halbert Pratt, Malcolm (Rena) both of Charlottetown, Roderick "Dhuey" Pratt (Heather) of Winsloe, PEI and their families. She will be sadly missed by her wonderful longtime friends, Tony & Ericka Taylor of Riverview, Betty Wilson of Amherst, NS and Doris Williams and Family of Charlottetown, PEI, Jean Burch of Charlottetown and her many kind and caring neighbors. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband, Ross D. Matheson in (2016); in laws-Roddy and Mary Pratt of PEI and Malcom and Shirley Matheson of Halifax, NS and niece, Lori Matheson Kostal of Halifax NS. Visitation was be held at Tuttle Brothers & Riverview Funeral Home on Monday, December 23, 2019 from 6 to 8pm. The Funeral service will be held at St. Dunstan's Basilica Roman Catholic Church, 65 Great George St, Charlottetown, PEI on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 10:30 am with visitation being held from 9:30 am until time of service. Interment will be in Floral Hills Cemetery, Hunter River, PEI. Donations in Noryne's memory may be made to the SPCA, 116 Greenock St, Moncton, NB E1H 2J7 or to the Harvest House Moncton, 182 High St, Moncton, NB, E1C 9X6 and would be appreciated. Arrangements have been entrusted to Tuttle Brothers & Riverview Funeral Home 214 Pine Glen Rd. Riverview, NB (506) 857-9544. Online condolences may be made at www.tuttlefuneralhome.ca
