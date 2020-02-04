TWEEL, Odette Peacefully, with family by her side at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Sunday, February 2, 2020 of Odette Tweel of Charlottetown, age 83 years. Beloved aunt of George Haddad. Also survived by sisters-in-law Lorna Tawil, Souheila Tweel: nieces and nephews, Mitchell, Ramsey, Kathy, Philip, Nicholas, Shemla, Farris-deceased, Todd, Darren, Michael, Fouad, Chooa and Essam. Predeceased by her parents Ayoub and Sophia (nee Ghiz) Tweel; her siblings Sam Tawil, Sue Haddad (Said) and Said Tweel. Resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home until Thursday morning, then transferred to St. Peter’s Cathedral for Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Interment later in St. Peter’s Anglican Cemetery, Charlottetown. Visiting hours on Wednesday from 4 - 8 p.m. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the PEI Humane Society or St. Peter’s Anglican Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca
