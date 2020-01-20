Olga MacDonald

MACDONALD, Olga Marguerite (Weeks) At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Saturday, January 18, 2020, of Olga Marguerite MacDonald (Weeks) of West Royalty, age 91 years. Olga was the last surviving member of the Lorne and Grace (MacNeill) Weeks family. Wife of the late Keir MacDonald. Dear mother of Blair (Brenda), Grant, Glenda McLelland (Don), Wayne (Mary), the late Elaine Baglole (David), Gladys Mills (Brian), Hazel Gallant (Donnie), Nancy Driscoll (Boyd) and Karla MacDonald (Dave Peters). Also lovingly remembered by grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home from where the Memorial Service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Interment later in Fredericton Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday 6-8 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation or to the Provincial Palliative Care Centre.
