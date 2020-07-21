October 24th, 2010 - July 14th, 2020
At Charlottetown on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 of Olivia Ruth Rodd, Charlottetown, age 9 years. Adored daughter of Danny Rodd (Sherri Mitchell). Paul’s gardener and Nana’s little helper, Ruth and Paul Curley and loving granddaughter of “Grampa” Don and Kim Rodd. Step-granddaughter of Mike and Vera Mitchell. Sister of Sarah and Isabelle Andrew-White. Dear niece of Janice Robison (J.P.), Darcy Rodd (Krista), Brydon Rodd, Nikita Campbell and Leigh Curley. Lovingly remembered by her cousins Kassandra, Dylan, Mitchell, Callie, Maks, Arie, Asher and Forrest. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private family visitation and funeral service will be held. Interment will be in the Roman Catholic Cemetery, Charlottetown. Memorial donations may be made online to the PEI Humane Society. Online condolences can be made at www.belvederefh.com
