Pam MacNeill

MACNEILL, Palma Jean "Pam" (nee Rhynes) Peacefully, surrounded by family at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 of Pam MacNeill of Milton Station, age 62 years. Beloved wife of Jim MacNeill and dear mother of Chet Paquet (Julie), Lisa MacMillan (Aaron), Dave MacNeill (Christine), Shelley MacNeill and Steven MacNeill (Kyle). She was a loving and devoted nana to Makayla Paquet (Toven), Daryl MacCallum, Jenna Marshall, Kennedy Paquet, Jayce MacMillan, Cohldyn MacMillan, Sierra Snow, Jaxon MacMillan, Sam MacNeill (Erin), Regan MacNeill and Ellie MacNeill; sister of Peggy Carver (Earl) and Richard Gallant (Heather); numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Erna "Sis" (nee Ryan) and Morgan Rhynes; siblings, Sharon "Susie" Davey, Morgan "Mikie" Rhynes and special fur baby Jimbo. Resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. No visitation or funeral service by personal request. Interment later in Brookfield Cemetery. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Brookfield Cemetery Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca

