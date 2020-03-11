MACNEILL, Palma Jean "Pam" (nee Rhynes) Peacefully, surrounded by family at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 of Pam MacNeill of Milton Station, age 62 years. Beloved wife of Jim MacNeill and dear mother of Chet Paquet (Julie), Lisa MacMillan (Aaron), Dave MacNeill (Christine), Shelley MacNeill and Steven MacNeill (Kyle). She was a loving and devoted nana to Makayla Paquet (Toven), Daryl MacCallum, Jenna Marshall, Kennedy Paquet, Jayce MacMillan, Cohldyn MacMillan, Sierra Snow, Jaxon MacMillan, Sam MacNeill (Erin), Regan MacNeill and Ellie MacNeill; sister of Peggy Carver (Earl) and Richard Gallant (Heather); numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Erna "Sis" (nee Ryan) and Morgan Rhynes; siblings, Sharon "Susie" Davey, Morgan "Mikie" Rhynes and special fur baby Jimbo. Resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. No visitation or funeral service by personal request. Interment later in Brookfield Cemetery. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Brookfield Cemetery Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca
Print Ads
Bulletin
Latest News
Signup for our Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Major fire at MacKay Cold Storage in Beach Point
- Islander competing on Big Brother Canada safe thanks to online vote
- Shelley’s mantle is very clear
- Local talent part of showcase of women’s hockey this weekend in Montague Holland College Hurricanes vie for 2020 Atlantic Collegiate Hockey title
- Mill River resident first Islander to compete on Big Brother Canada
- Family reunites for brother’s birthday
- If IRAC needs an investigator It hired the wrong guy
- Dogs escape serious injury- Owners still believe coyotes have right to roam
- Truckers stress disconnect with roundabouts
- Federal employees mark an unfortunate anniversary of Phoenix Pay debacle
Commented