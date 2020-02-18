MILNER, Pamela December 31, 1930 - February 13, 2020 Pamela Milner passed away peacefully in Alberta in her 90th year on February 13th. Survived by Robert (Bernadette), Warren (Nicky) and David (Shelley). Predeceased by her husband Dr. George Milner and beloved son Peter (Marian). She is survived by 9 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren. A private family burial at a later time.
