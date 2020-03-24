Pamela Sorensen

SORENSEN, Pamela Jane (Buell) Our beloved Pamela passed away peacefully at home, on March 22, 2020, shortly after the diagnosis of an aggressive cancer, at the age of 71. Pamela was born on June 29, 1948, in Halifax. She was the only child of Joan Margaret (Parker) and Russell G. G. (Pete) Buell of Halifax. Pamela is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Peter, and daughters, Tanya Jane Sorensen, Springbrook, Ontario, and grandchildren Jack and Dorothy Andrews; and Joanna Buell (Brian) Stewart, Summerside, PEI, and grandchildren, Erik, Ivan and Daisy. Pamela was predeceased by her parents. Pamela’s early years began in Halifax and then in various cities across Canada, with her father’s postings in the Canadian Army, culminating in six (6) months with her father and mother during his 1967 UN Peacekeeping assignment in India/Kashmir. Pamela’s time in Kashmir guided her life of kindness and caring for those less fortunate. Pamela enjoyed her time at Simpson’s before her joining the classified section and afterwards, as a reporter, for the women’s section of the Halifax Mail Star. Pamela and Peter were married in 1969 and moved from Halifax to Ottawa and then to PEI in 1983 with a brief time back in Ottawa and Vancouver, before calling PEI home in 1994. It was in PEI that Pamela showed her deep love of nature and the countryside of PEI which inspired her many paintings. Pamela had a great sense of humour, was quick witted, and always knew what to say, if someone needed to be lifted up. She captured her life’s experiences, feelings, and belief and trust in God, through her poetry and novels. Several years were devoted to volunteer work with the Ottawa and PEI Lung Associations advancing asthma working groups through workshop design and a video production on Coping with Asthma. Foremost of all, her most meaningful and cherished roles were being a loving wife, a devoted and loving mother to Tanya and Joanna, and then a loving "Ahma" to her five grandchildren. Pamela held a deep and abiding faith in God and met life’s challenges by accepting that they must be God’s will. Pamela is at peace, free from pain, and in the arms of her Lord. Peter, Tanya and Joanna are ever grateful for the dedicated and compassion care from the staff of Prince County’s Home Palliative Care team. Davison Funeral Home Kensington has arranged the burial at the Princetown United Church People’s Cemetery, Malpeque, and a Celebration of Life will be held later. Online condolences may be made by visiting the website: www.davisonfh.com Memorial donations may be made to Effect:Hope (The Leprosy Mission of Canada for India, effecthope.org) or the Prince County Hospital Foundation.
