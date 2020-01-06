Patricia Dillon

DILLON, Patricia "Patsy" At her home on Thursday, January 2, 2020 of Patricia "Patsy" Dillon of Charlottetown age 71 years. Born in Charlotteton, she is the daughter of the late John and Georgie (Carr) Dillon. Dear sister of Shirley Dillon, Peggy McKinnon (Jack deceased), Joan Kelly (Brian deceased), and George Dillon (Leah). Sister-in-law of Shirley Dillon and Cathy Dillon. Patsy is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers Earl and Bobby Dillon. Resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home for visiting hours on Monday, January 6th from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. The funeral will be held on Tuesday, January 7th with funeral mass from St. Dunstan’s Basilica at 10:00 a.m. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to St. Dunstan’s Basilica Restoration Fund or a charity of choice. On-line condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.