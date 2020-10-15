September 17th, 1930 - October 13th, 2020
The death occurred Tuesday, October 13, 2020 of Patricia Frances Wheatley of Montague, Prince Edward Island. Pat, as she was known to friends and family, was born in London, England, September 17, 1930, to Fred and Doris French. As Europe went to war, Pat and her sister, Doris, were sent to Canada for safety through a British government program called the Children’s Overseas Reception Board. The sisters boarded the SS Oronsay in Liverpool on August 14, 1940 and along with 350 other children sailed for Halifax and then on to PEI. Throughout the war, Pat made a home with the Jack and Belle MacLeod family, living on their farm on the North River Road in Charlottetown. While she missed her parents, Pat embraced the farm life, the fresh Island air and the safety and security of being far away from the London bombing. Her love of gardening and animals can be traced back to this experience. With the war over, the sisters returned to England to be reunited with their parents. This upheaval at such a young and impressionable age bred a wanderlust, self-sufficiency and independence in Pat and influenced her relationships for the rest of her life. Pat married Gordon Potten in 1948 and a few short years later, the couple emigrated to Canada. Together, they raised five children. In 1989, Pat moved to BC to help care—along with her sister—for her aging parents (having successfully persuaded her entire family to move to Canada)! It was there that she met and married her second husband, Bill Wheatley. In her later years, Pat returned to her beloved PEI to be closer to her children. A true extrovert, Pat was the proverbial life of the party. She loved to sing, act, dance and entertain “the seniors” in her community. She was a member of the Red Hat Society in BC and the Women’s Institute and the 50+ group of Montague. She was a voracious reader, kept up with current events, had a passion for crossword puzzles and was the reigning queen of Scrabble in the Potten/Wheatley household. Just over a year ago, Pat was diagnosed with colon cancer. This, combined with COVID-19 restrictions, drastically altered her world. In constant pain and no longer able to visit her beloved Nearly New Shop, the library or go on outings with her pals, Pat made the decision to pick the time, date and place of her choosing to say goodbye; she died peacefully at the home of her daughter and son-in-law in Pleasant Grove with her children nearby. The family would like to thank Mum’s health care team, Dr. Carl Bradley and NP Shannell MacKinnon for helping to keep her comfortable over the past year. Special thanks go out to Drs Michelle Murray and Megan Miller for their compassion and empathy in helping us all navigate the MAID process and for helping Mum die with dignity. Our thanks would not be complete without mentioning Kim and Ellie from PEI Homecare and Mum’s bosom pal Barbara Wright-MacKenzie for her friendship and spiritual counsel. Pat is survived by her sister Doris, all five of her children: David (Susan) Potten, Doug Potten, Kathy (Eugene) Cote, Gail (Scott) Ferris and Greg Potten and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mum’s decision was a deeply personal and private one; only immediate family was consulted and included in the process. At her request, Pat was cremated and the family will not be holding a memorial service. We hope her friends and our extended family understand and honour her memory in a way that is meaningful for them. Online condolences can be made at www.belvederefh.com
Commented