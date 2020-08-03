Patricia Kathleen Scales

June 4th, 1940 - August 1st, 2020
Patsy Scales (nee Patricia Kathleen Shaw) passed away peacefully surrounded by family at the Prince Edward Home. Patsy met the love of her life, Alan, while starting her nursing studies and they married in 1963. She adored her family and loved entertaining and spending time with family and friends, particularly summers at the family cottage at Thymewood Lane in Stanhope. She cared deeply for everyone around her, including her sisters, her parents, her own family, and their many friends. With her nursing background as well as being the eldest of five sisters, she was exceptionally giving in caring for others, particularly after her father passed away prematurely. Her effervescent smile and wonderful sense of humour brightened everyone she came into contact with. It is a great testament to her nature that she formed so many long lasting friendships over the years. She was creative - always stylish, loved to hook her rugs, enjoyed creating new looks for their home and cottage as well as always new recipe ideas for family and friends. Patsy was active in her tennis and golf groups through the years, and she loved her long walks along the beach at Stanhope. She delighted in the health benefits of activity as much as she enjoyed the social benefits. She enjoyed good health until the onset of the cruelty of Alzheimer’s disease. Patsy faced the disease with courage. Patsy is survived by her loving husband, Alan, her three children, Geoffrey (Rhonda) of Charlottetown, Gary (Mireille Lecours) of Stratford, and Carolyn (Mark) Jupp of Noosa, Australia; her sisters, Sue (Grant) Theakston of Etobicoke, Ont., Heather Roy of St. John’s, Nfld, and Janet (Greg) Baker of Dartmouth, N.S; her seven adoring grandchildren, Julie-Anne, Dalton, Adrienne, Garett, Alexandra (Pinky), Mya and Baylen. Patsy is predeceased by her parents, Dr. Harold and Kathleen Shaw, and her sister, Margaret Shaw. The family greatly appreciates the loving care provided by everyone at the Prince Edward Home’s Valour Hall, as well as the loving care and support provided by Sheila Stapleton. Resting at the Belvedere Funeral Home. Due to current restrictions, a private family service will be held at the Kirk of St. James Presbyterian Church. If so desired, memorial donations may be made on-line to the Alzheimer Society of PEI or by cheque to the Provincial Palliative Care Centre in support of end-of-life education. On-line condolences may be made at belvederefh.com
