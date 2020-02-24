Patricia Sherry

SHERRY, "Patricia" Adeline Sherry Patricia Adeline, (nee Johnston), the death occurred peacefully surrounded by her family at the Summerset Manor, Summerside on Saturday, February 22, 2020, of Patricia Adeline Sherry of Summerside, formerly of Fernwood, aged 91 years. Born in Kinkora on September 27, 1928, she was the daughter of Stephen and Zita (Smith) Johnston, and wife of the late Lloyd Sherry (deceased). Children Donna (Ronnie) MacDonald and David Sherry (deceased). Grandchildren David Mac Donald (Tracey Nichol), Sherry (Rickey) Wakelin, Duane (Jessica) MacDonald, Shanice (Andrew) MacDonald, Shalene (Greg) Roach, Darien (Meaghan) MacDonald and 10 great grandchildren. Predeceased by brothers and sisters, Tommy (Hilda) Johnston, Katie (Ben) Peters, Joseph Johnston, Lawrence (Loretta) Johnston, Zita (Cedric) McKenna, George (Helen) Johnston and Amy Johnston; Brother and Sisters-in-law Brendan (Vera) Sherry, Kathleen (Joe) Murphy, Rowan (Mae) Sherry, Edgar (Frances) Sherry and Helen (Arnold) Murray. Visitation at Kinkora Place in Kinkora on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Peter’s Church, Seven Mile Bay on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 2 p.m. Internment will take place at the church cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Peter’s Cemetery Fund, The Atlantic Chapter of the MS Society, Chapman Center at Summerset Manor, or a charity of choice would be gratefully appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Lawless Funeral Home, Kinkora. www.lawlessfuneralhome.ca
