Patrick Duffy

On Monday, November 18, 2019, we lost Patrick Joseph "Pat" Duffy of Mount Albion, age 55 years. Dear husband of Sheila (Carver) and father of Matt (Alexis), Brent (Tamara Mills) Alex (Rebekah Shaw) and Sean (Shaelyn Crane). Pat was pre-deceased by his father Jack Duffy. Pat will be missed by his mother - Inez and brothers and sisters - Fred (Charlene), Jacqueline Baird (Robert), Mike (Bobbi Jo), Jennifer Vanderra (Darren). Pat was kind, caring, and giving. Everyone has a story about Pat. For instance, a passer-by on the way to the ferry needed money for gas. Without blinking, Pat reached into his pocket and helped this complete stranger on his way. Selfless. That was our Pat. He loved to tease and to be teased. It was always in good fun, and always expected. So who am I to disappoint. Pat loved his wood. (Cue the drum: Ba-dum-bum.) He was a wicked carpenter. His wood working skills set the bar for his carpentry course at a whopping 98% - a standard he held to all of his work. The man could build anything, and it would be flawless. Pat was also legendary for step dancing. Here are just a few highlights: he held the Island championship for years, performed at the Montreal Olympics in 1976, and appeared on local TV many times. Pat married the love if his life, Sheila in 1983 and was most proud of his family. He didn't always say it in words, but showed it in smiles. He taught them the value of hard work, to take pride in your work, and to always look for a better way. His love for his family turned into adoration for his grandchildren, even if they could scare the heck out of him as Ella discovered by jumping unexpectedly out of the backseat giving Pat the scare of his life. This was a trick lovingly handed down to Ella by her father, Matt. Ask him about it when you see him. Or ask Brent, Alex and Sean about their more memorable stories. If headlines were to be written about Pat, they would include the following: "Backflip on a trampoline wins local man a trip to emergency." "PEI man cuts grass in dark and discovers annual Lawn Mower Flip in the Ditch event." "Mount Albion man says, 'Four wheels on the ground? All at once?'" As I write this, my eyes are leaking again - partly because of the fond memories and partly because of the loss. Pat, you will be greatly missed by all, especially by Jacko. There will be a Visitation to celebrate Pat at Hillsboro Funeral Home on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joachim's Church, Vernon River on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome to attend. Interment in St. Joachim's Cemetery. A reception will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society of P.E.I. www.hillsborofh.ca
