MALLETT, Patrick Peacefully at the Prince County Hospital, Summerside on Friday March 13, 2020, surrounded by family, of Patrick Mallett, St Louis aged 64 years. Beloved husband of Anna Marie (Richard) Mallett. He was born in Alberton on November 19, 1955, the son of the late Wilfred and Rosanna (Kelly) Mallett. Loving father to Lindsay and Spencer Mallett. Dear brother to George (Evelyn), Austin (Lorraine), Anna (Manny), Steve, Bill (Irene), Philip (Violet), Florence (Clifford), Ernest, Theresa (Al) and Pauline. He is also survived by brothers and sisters-in-law Rita (Brian), Willie (Janine), Eva (Aubrey), Nelson (Betty), Maurice (Cheryl), Henry (Tracy), Joanna (Jason) and Jenny (Dennis) as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by parents Wilfred and Rosanna, brothers Leonard and James, nephews Glen, Marshall and Dryden, niece Penny, sisters-in-law Mabel and Pirkko, mother and father-in-law Guillaume and Florence Richard. Resting at the West Prince Funeral Home, 522 Thompson Road for visiting hours Monday 2 – 4 & 7 – 9 P.M. Funeral will be held Tuesday March 17, 2020 at the Immaculate Conception Church, Palmer Road at 2:00 p.m. Memorial donations toward funeral expenses would be greatly appreciated. Interment will take place at a later date in the church cemetery.
