DOCKENDORFF, Paul Warren The death occurred suddenly at his late residence, on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, of Paul Warren Dockendorff, of Summerside, aged 56 years. Born in Summerside, he was the beloved son of the late Freeland “Doc” and Erma (Hardy) Dockendorff. Survived by his two treasured sons, Logan and Aaron Dockendorff; sisters Liane (Garth) MacKay, Mary Lou Dockendorff and Nancy (Peter) Milan; nephews Colin (Joy) MacKay, Nathan Milan and Christopher Milan; and by several aunts, uncles and cousins. Resting at the Moase Funeral Home, Summerside, where a private family funeral service will be held. Interment later in Peoples Cemetery, Summerside. Visiting hours Saturday from 3-5 p.m. Memorial donations to the Canadian Mental Health Association (PEI Division) or PEI Addiction Services would be appreciated. www.moase.ca

Recommended for you