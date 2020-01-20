VIAU, Joseph L. "Paul" On the morning of Saturday, December 28th - at the awesome age of 94 - Paul Viau quietly slipped away, and the world lost a wonderful character and fine man. Growing up on a farm near Ottawa in the 1930’s, little Paul gave food to hungry folks on the road looking for work. He never looked back. He loved his jobs in the Air Force, at Scotia Chev Olds in Halifax, and as Nova Scotia’s Registrar of Credit Unions. But he was happiest when he was volunteering. It took him to the 1976 Olympics, and beyond, including more than 100 blood donations and 147 honor guards with the Knights of Columbus. Paul and his wife Florence were heartbroken when they lost their 6-day-old baby daughter, Paula, in 1959. Paul was devastated again when he lost Florence in 1997, after 51 years of marriage. All of Paul’s brothers and sister have passed away, but he will be dearly missed by his second wife Ann (Conway), and his children Dan (Kathy) and Daphne Arsenault (Terry), 5 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and many others. You can find Paul’s full life story here; it was a life well-lived: www.toy-factory.ca/rememberingpaulviau A Funeral Mass will be held for Paul at St. Theresa’s Church in Halifax on Tuesday, January 21st at 11 AM. A Remembrance Gathering will follow, with Paul’s remains to be laid to rest at Florence’s side in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. The family would like to express special thanks to the dedicated and caring staff at the Prince Edward Home. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Paul’s memory to the St. Vincent de Paul Society: www.ssvphalifax.ca/donate
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.