MCAUSLAND, Pauline Audrey At The Mount Continuing Care Community on Monday, December 2, 2019 of Pauline Audrey McAusland (White), Charlottetown, age 86 years. Sister of Helen Winter, Stephen White and wife Ceciley. Lovingly remembered by numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her husband Orban McAusland, sister Barbara Wilson and husband Clarence. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home from where the service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Friday at 10:30. Interment in Bloomfield United Church Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 4-7 pm. Memorial donations may be made the PEI Cancer Treatment Centre. www.belvederefh.com
