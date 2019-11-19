PAYNTER, Charles L. The death occurred peacefully, surrounded by family at the MacLeod Care South Shore Villa, Crapaud on Monday November 18, 2019 of Charles L. Paynter formerly of Borden - Carleton aged 93 years. Born in Long River January 20, 1926 the last surviving member of the family of the late Reigh and Fannie (MacDonald) Paynter. Husband of the late V. Jean (Campbell) Paynter. Father of Scott Paynter, Linda (George) Kohout, Carol (Alan) Vincent, Judy (Charles) MacKenzie, Darlene (Lawson) Dougay, Beryl (John) Bernard, Roger (Brenda), Dean (Sally), Dale (Patsy) and Duane (Tracey) Paynter. Grandfather to 18 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren. Brother-in-law of Connie Paynter, Gertrude Paynter MacDonald, Wilda Paynter, Jean Burt, Orville (Carol) Dawson, Gertrude Campbell, Ellsworth (Charlene) Campbell and Edwin Campbell. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brothers and sisters, Ruth (Stanford) Carr, Pearl (Morley) Crozier, Marjorie (Colin) Burt, Hazel (Ivan) Somers, Joyce Dawson, Hollis MacDonald, Norris, Walter, Alfred (Bessie), Arthur (Kay), Ivan, James (Marjorie) and Lowell (Esther) Paynter and Glenn Paynter and brother-in-law Windsor Campbell and sisters-in-law Wanda Campbell. Resting at the Davison Funeral Home Kensington for visitation on Wednesday from 2-4 & 7-9 p.m. Funeral Thursday in the Davison Funeral Home Chapel at 10:30 a.m. Interment in the Cape Traverse United Cemetery. If so desired contributions may be made to the Cape Traverse United Cemetery or the Kidney Foundation. www.davisonfh.com
