Peggy Rydzewski

RYDZEWSKI, Peggy Peacefully, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Charlottetown, Peggy, 81, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Peggy was pre-deceased by her husband Tom Rydzewski. Born on Lennox Island, PEI, she was the daughter of the late Chief Jacob Sark and late Alma Mitchell (Cormier), step-daughter of the late Daniel Mitchell. Peggy will be remembered forever by her daughter, Susan MacArthur (Robert) Union Road, PEI and son Tom (Tommy) Rydzewski Brunswick, Maine. She was so very proud of her family, especially the grand and great grandchildren: Nicole Hawkins (Chad), Johanna Schindel (Evan), Ian T. MacArthur (Andrea), Kayla Rydzewski (James Cagley) and Jack Rydzewski, and great grandchildren: Mackenzie, Madison and Jacob (Jake) Dubois, Bella Hawkins, Wesley Schindel, and very soon - Aiden Scott Cagley! Peggy is survived by her brothers Jimmy Sark, Hubert Sark, and John Joe Sark (Eileen) as well as friend and sister (in-law) Margaret Sark. She was predeceased by brothers, sisters and their spouses: Mary Catherine Sark, Ester Sark, Madeleine Knockwood (Frank), Leo Augustine (Teresa), Dorothy Bernard (David), Cyrus Sark (Sarah) Marina Bernard (Stephen), Mary Bernard (Mosey), Lloyd Sark (Lillian), Johnny (Jake) Sark, Michael Sark. Special thank you to Peggy's friends and the volunteers at Lion's Crescent as well as Doctors, Nurses and staff of the QEH Unit 8. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. Interment and Celebration of Peggy's Life will take place at Lennox Island and announced when we are able to safely gather again. Memorial Donations may be made to: Church of St. Anne, P.O. Box 134, 2 Eagle Feather Trail, Lennox Island, PE, C0B 1P0 or by cheque to Belvedere Funeral Home, 175 Belvedere Ave., Charlottetown, PE C1A 2Y9. www.belvederefh.com
