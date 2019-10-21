PELTON, June The death occurred peacefully at the Prince County Hospital, Summerside, P.E.I. on Wednesday, October 16th, 2019 of June Marion Pelton (nee Strongman) of Summerside, P.E.I., aged 90 years. June was born in Port Hill, P.E.I. to the late Roy and Beulah (nee Bryant) Strongman. Loving mother of Arlene Asling, Charlottetown, Harold Millar, Port Hill, Shirley Millar (Richard Dymeski), Seacow Pond, Donna (Francis) Gallant, Foxley River, Erland (Debbie) Millar, Birch Hill, step daughter Heather Pelton, Georgetown, ON., step son Russell Jr. (Laurdes) Pelton, Mexico. Also lovingly remembered by her 14 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. Survived by her brother Ira (Priscilla) Strongman, Summerside, sister Helen Delaney, Toronto. Predeceased by her first husband Don Millar, second husband Russell Pelton, brother Earl Strongman (Marjorie), daughters in-law Joan Millar and Debbie Landry (Steve), brother in-law Beverly Delaney and grandson Joel Gallant. Resting at the East Prince Funeral Home, 245 Pope Rd., Summerside. By personal request there will be no visiting hours or funeral service held. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Tyne-Valley Fire Hall, Tyne-Valley on Saturday, October 19th, 2019 from 2 – 4 p.m. Memorial donations in June’s memory to PEI Diabetes Association would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences can be sent to epfuneral@eastlink.ca Arrangements entrusted to the East Prince Funeral Home, Summerside, P.E.I. www.peifuneralcoops.com
