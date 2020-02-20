PENNY, Roylene At home in Murray Harbour, the passing of Roylene Dorothy Penny (nee Chapman) age 80, devoted wife of 62 years to Roland Penny, occurred on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Born in Murray Harbour, November 30, 1939, daughter of the late Alfred and Myra (Livingstone) Chapman. Roylene is survived by her children, Suzanne Richards, Roland Todd (Sherry) Penny, Shannon Penny and Special "Island" mom to Linda. Grandmother to Jared, Morgan (Julie) and Rowan. Great Grandmother to Gabrielle and Kable. Predeceased by son, Michael and son-in-law Alan Richards. Resting at Ferguson Logan Montague Funeral Home 838-2557, with visiting on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm. Funeral Service to be held on Thursday, in the Funeral Home Chapel at 1:00 pm. Donations to a Charity of choice would be appreciated by the family. Interment to take place at a later date in the Murray Harbour Cemetery. www.fergusonlogan.com
