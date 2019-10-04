PERRY, Leonard Gerard The death occurred peacefully surrounded by his loving family at the Prince County Hospital, Summerside, P.E.I. on Wednesday, October 2nd, 2019 of Leonard Gerard Perry of Summerside, P.E.I., aged 85 years. Leonard was born in Tignish, P.E.I. to the late Henry and Judith (nee Doucette) Perry. Beloved husband of Donalda Perry and loving stepfather of Denise Reeves (Stephen), Dugey Arsenault (Simone), Kennedy Arsenault (Kirsh), and Knickolle Pitcher (Trevor). Also lovingly remembered by his 9 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Leonard was the last surviving member of the Perry family. Besides his parents he was predeceased by his first wife Janet Gaudet, his sisters Bertha McInnis and Stella Perry, and a son in infancy. Resting at the East Prince Funeral Home, 245 Pope Rd., Summerside until Saturday, October 5th, 2019 then to St. Paul’s Church, Summerside for a funeral mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment to take place in the church cemetery. Visiting hours on Friday from 6 – 8 p.m. Memorial donations in Leonard’s memory to Summerside Animal Hospital or SPCA P.E.I. would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences can be sent to epfuneral@eastlink.ca Arrangements entrusted to the East Prince Funeral Home, Summerside, P.E.I. www.peifuneralcoops.com
