HEYDON, Peter The death occurred peacefully at home, with his family by his side, on February 29, 2020, of Peter Heydon, Souris. Age 73. Loving husband of Janet. Dear father of Christopher and Daniel. Dear, devoted grandfather of Kirsty, Laura and William and great-grandsons George and Jack. He will always be with us. Our deepest gratitude to the dedicated home care team of nurses, for all their support, caring and compassion, enabling us to have Peter with us at home. No visitation or funeral service by personal request. Donations may be made in Peter’s memory to the dedicated Souris Home Care Team. Arrangements entrusted to Southern Kings & Queens Funeral Home, Murray River (902-962-3127). Online condolences may be made at www.peifuneralcoops.com
