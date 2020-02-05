Peter McQuaid

MCQUAID, Peter A. Surrounded by the love of his family, Peter A. McQuaid aged 65 years passed away peacefully at his home in Souris, PE on Monday, February 3, 2020. Beloved husband of 40 years to Connie (nee MacDonald) and much-loved father to Liz Chaisson (Jansen McKinnon), Mike (Olivia Peconi), Heather Lesperance (Brad), Meaghan McCormack (Lukas) and dear grampie to Katie and JP Chaisson. Dearly loved brother to John McQuaid (Margaret) and Mary Jo McQuaid (Len Ingram). Survived by his sisters-in-law Colleen McIntosh (Norman) and Margo Myer (Troy), mother-in-law Arlene MacPhail and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be deeply missed by his second family Joan, Ronnie, Norman, Mike, Gertie, Kevin (deceased), Chrissy, Andy, Rena, Roger, Laura, Beth, Lenny, Pam and Danny McIntosh. Predeceased by his parents Melvin and Catherine McQuaid and fathers-in-law Horace MacDonald and Merrill MacPhail. Resting at Dingwell Funeral Home with visiting hours on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 5-8pm. A funeral mass will be held at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, Souris, on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 11:00am. Interment to follow in the church cemetery. If so desired, donations made to the Souris Food Bank or the Souris Regional School Athletic Program would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences can be made at www.dingwellfh.ca
