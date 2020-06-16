June 1st, 1963 - June 13th, 2020
he death occurred unexpectedly at his late residence on Saturday, June 13, 2020 of Peter Trainor, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia and formally of Sherwood, Prince Edward Island, aged 57 years. Survived by his mother, Anita McGuigan; brother, Joe Trainor; sisters Jeannine (Roy) Sibbles and Maureen Trainor; nephews Travis and Brendan Trainor; nieces Sarah (Jarred) and Vanessa Trainor; their mother Judy Handrahan; great-nephew and great-niece Brayden and Chloe Faulkner-Trainor; step-brother Jimmy (Cynthia) McGuigan and step-sister Mary (Paul) Winterle, Massachusetts, USA. Predeceased by his father Wilfred Trainor, step-father Jim McGuigan, brother-in-law Hal Forsythe, his grandparents Katie and Clarence Rogers, Halifax, Nova Scotia and Joe and Ella Trainor, Shamrock, Prince Edward Island. Lovingly missed by his dogs, Max and Theo and his family and friends in Nova Scotia. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. Funeral arrangements to be announced at a later date. If desired, donations in Peter’s memory may be made to the Nova Scotia SPCA or the PEI Humane Society. Online condolences can be made at www.belvederefh.com
