ARSENAULT, Philip The death occurred at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Charlottetown, on Sunday, December 1, 2019, of Philip Arsenault, of Hunter River, aged 62 years. Born in Summerside, he was the son of the late Leo and Doris (Poirier) Arsenault. Survived by his wife Joan Burch-Arsenault; daughter Katie (Thomas) McSweeney; his pup “Marly”; sister Sharon MacAusland; brother Ronnie Arsenault; brothers-in-law Jim (Dianne) Burch and George Burch; and sister-in-law Cathy Burch-Watson. Special uncle to Lloyd, Lennie and Lisa MacAusland; and numerous other nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his brother-in-law Ernie MacAusland. Resting at the Moase Funeral Home, Summerside, where a private family service will be held. No visiting hours by personal request. Memorial donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. www.moase.ca
