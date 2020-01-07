BUSHELL, Philip Gerald Philip Gerald Bushell, age 49, a former resident of Hunter River and Charlottetown, died peacefully on December 31, 2019, at the Ottawa General Hospital. Phil will be forever missed by his children, Rhiannon, Rowena and Tristan. He loved them to his dying breath. Phil's siblings, Paul, Chris and Sharon, are deeply saddened by his passing. Parents Raymond and Brenda Bushell predeceased him. He was loyal to his friends and unafraid to call out his enemies. A memorial service will be held in Nova Scotia at a later date. Donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.
