May 31st, 1944 - September 9th, 2020
It is with great sorrow that we announce the death of our beloved father Phillip “Gerard” Doucette of Springfield, PEI on Wednesday, September 9th, 2020 at the Prince County Hospital, age 76. He died surrounded by his loving family by his side. He was a friend to everyone he met and source of strength for all who knew him. He will always be cherished by Velda (Ellsworth), his wife of 55 years. Precious father to Mike Doucette (Debby), Darlene Kennedy (Kevin), Dawn Brown (Mike) and Sheri Taylor (Blaine). He was the son of the late Kenneth and Ethel Doucette. Dear brother to Elton Doucette (Ruby), Kenneth Doucette (Rosemary), Jean MacLean, Carol Higgins and Margaret Mahar (special sister). He was predeceased by his sister Diane Robertson, infant brother Gerard and brothers in law Keith MacLean and Dave Higgins. He was a devoted and fun loving grandfather to Scott Matheson (Tawnya), Ashley Blacklaws (Jake), Brian Matheson (Kerri),Tyler Brown (Ocean), Katelynn MacCallum (Evan), Nathan Brown (Shanie), Nick Doucette, Taylor Perry, Dylan Taylor, Sydney Doucette, Devon Taylor and great grandfather to Bradley, Ethan, Lilly, Kayden, Peyton, Kohl, Ethan, Elliot, Logan and Harper. Gerard will be missed by his many in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends. Gerard enjoyed a long career in retail and was the manager of Canadian Tire for 30 years before his retirement. He was passionate about spending time with his family and always had a big smile and a great sense of humor. He truly loved life, being outdoors and especially loved to frequently travel to Alberta to spend time with his daughter, son in-law and grandsons. The family would like to offer thanks to the staff at the Prince County Hospital. Your dedication and support will always be remembered. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. A private funeral mass will be held on Saturday, September 26th by invitation only, due to the COVID 19 restrictions. Donations to the Arthritis Society of PEI may be made online and would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences can be made to www.belvederefh.com
Commented