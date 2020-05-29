December 12th, 1946 - May 28th, 2020
At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Thursday, May 28, 2020 of Phyllis Helen Weeks (Moore), Winsloe, age 73 years. Beloved wife of Preston. Dear mother of Matthew (Trisha). Proud Grammy of Cameron. Sister of Anne Godfrey (Don), Brenda Moore and Allan Moore (Sandra). Daughter-in-law of Shirley Weeks (Raymond, deceased). Sister-in-law of Betty Egan (Derrick) and Faye Brown (Charles). Lovingly remembered by her nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her birth mother Beatrice, parents Spurgeon and Flo Moore and by her sister-in-law Rose Moore. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home from where a private family visitation and funeral service will be held. A private interment will take place in Highfield Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Winsloe United Church or the PEI Lung Association. Online condolences can be made at www.belvederefh.com
Commented