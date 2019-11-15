QUINN-CHEVERIE, Phyllis Elaine With grace and dignity Phyllis Elaine Quinn-Cheverie (Bridges) passed away in her own bed, just the way she wanted, surrounded by her family on Sunday, November 10, 2019, age 77 years. She left this world with a perfect crib hand and went to a place where Jennifer Jones wins every curling tournament and the Blue Jays win every world series. Mom was raised in Richmond but lived her married life in Watervale and later moved to Charlottetown. Dear mother of Stephen, Anne, Allan (Kathy), Christa and William Jr. (Amanda) Quinn. Grandmother of 20 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Survived by brothers Wendell, Ronald, Donald, Roland and Bradley Bridges and sisters Norma MacDougall, Susan Rafferty, Bertha Bridges, Marlene Ford, Janice Gaudet and Patricia Tanner. Predeceased by her parents William and Hazel Bridges, husbands - William Emmett Quinn and Frank Cheverie, brothers-William Jr., Beverly and Kevin and sister Anita Benson. Resting at Hillsboro Funeral Home, Stratford. Visiting hours on Friday from 2-4 & 7-9 pm. The CWL will hold a prayer service prior to visitation at 1:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 10:30 am from St. Patrick’s Church, Fort Augustus. Interment to follow in the Parish Cemetery. A special thanks goes out to Dr. Kennedy, Dr. Head, Dr. Pan and the team at the Cancer Treatment Center of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Dr. Lecours, Dr. Baker and team at the Provincial Palliative Care Centre and the team at Queens County Home Care Support, especially her nurse Wendy MacPherson. In honor of mom, the family is requesting all present and former choir members to help in the celebration of her life. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations to the Scott Redmond Memorial Playground Fund would be appreciated. Phyllis Quinn Cheverie
